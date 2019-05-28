These locals have picked up 'new' cars for less than $100

HOT WHEELS: Eugene Geyl, Tas Taylor and Gareth Tobin are pretty chuffed with their new purchases.

Georgia Simpson

THE impound yard in Carlo Drive is looking a bit emptier after the Whitsunday Regional Council held the abandoned car auction today.

Council's manager of health, environment and climate Adam Folkers said out of the 30 cars held at the impound yard, 13 were sold at the auction.

The remaining cars that were unsold will head to the metal recycler in the coming days.

Mr Folkers said in the past, up to 80 per cent of the impounded vehicles had been sold at auction, but you never know what might happen on the day.

The most expensive car sold at the auction was a Nissan Navara utility at $800, Mr Folkers said.

The cheapest? A two-door Holden Barina, coming in at the hot price of $10.

Cal Taylor popped into the auction, and scored himself a Ford Falcon, for just $20.

BARGAN: Cal Taylor picked up a sweet deal, paying $20 for an old Ford Falcon he intends to use as paddock basher. Georgia Simpson

The battered, old car certainly isn't the flashiest set of wheels going around, but Mr Taylor said it would serve him well as a "paddock basher”.

"I'll take it out to the farm, and just have some fun,” he said.

Tas Taylor, who is no relation to Cal Taylor, picked up three cars at the auction for just $80.

The most expensive, was a 2002 Mercedes-Benz M-Class SUV ML270, which would have retailed for about $80,000 in it's heyday.

Mr Taylor bought it for $50 and said he would be using it for spare parts.

He's also the proud new owner of the cheapest car sold at the auction, a 1998 two-door Holden Barina, which he picked up for $10.

The little pocket rocket will be used in the Whitsunday Sporting Car Club's iDRIVE program, which is aimed at introducing juniors to the world of motorsport, and Mr Taylor said anyone was welcome to register for the program online for the next run on Sunday, June 2.

Eugene Geyl was the highest bidder for a Mitsubishi Lancer, and he said it's $100 well spent.

"It's got flash mags (wheels) and good tires,” he said.

The Lancer will be used as a rally car for Mr Geyl.