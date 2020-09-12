Menu
A man has been taken to hospital after a snake bite with reptile experts warning residents to expect an upswing in activity.
Environment

‘They feel threatened’: Snake bite triggers warning

by Chris Calcino
12th Sep 2020 9:18 AM
A MAN has been taken to hospital after a snake bite in Cairns with reptile experts warning residents to expect an upswing in activity.

Paramedics were called to a Gordonvale home about 7pm on Friday after reports of a man in his 50s being bitten by a snake.

He was taken to Cairns Hospital in a stable condition.

Cairns Snake Catcher's chief reptile wrangler Matt Hagan said it was breeding season and serpents were on the move looking for love.

Cairns Snake Catcher reptile wrangler Matt Hagan with a couple of mates. PICTURE: ANNA ROGERS
"As we come out of winter into spring, it's the breeding season for a lot of the snakes - particularly snakes that have urbanised well, like brown tree snakes and scrub pythons," he said.

"They're often living in people's rooves so encounters with people are a lot more common.

"Sometimes when they feel threatened, they can bite people."

Mr Hagan said it venomous species such as taipans and death adders also became more active at this time of year.

It is unknown what species of snake bit the Gordonvale man.

"I haven't caught anything dangerous for a little while," Mr Hagan said.

"But I reckon we'll get some big ones soon."

Cairns Hospital has been asked for a patient condition update.

 

Originally published as 'They feel threatened': Snake bite triggers warning

