‘They have a myriad of confusing advice’: Lactation expert

A LACTATION expert is keen to help new mums in the Whitsundays navigate their way through the early months of breastfeeding their child, especially as COVID-19 restrictions have made it more difficult for women to access services and support.

Ruth Roberts, who is running the free services through the Northern Queensland Primary Health Network (NQPHN) - a federally funded scheme - said this week that instead of travelling to areas such as Proserpine, Bowen, Cannonvale and Collinsville she was able to work with women online using Skype appointments.

Ms Roberts - an approved lactation consultant and a midwife with the hospital for the past 20 years - said the post-natal education and lactation services offered via Central Queensland Rural Health (CQRH) were "even more important now".

She said women in rural and regional areas felt isolated because of coronavirus requirements restricting their movements and options for social interactions.

"They are scared to go out and about. It's important for mums and babies to get breastfeeding right and this is about making sure they have the confidence they need," she said.

Ms Roberts - who can also make home visits - said the research-based care was important as many women were left "very confused" after looking up information online.

"It's been shown that breastfeeding is so important and while 90 per cent of women leave hospital breastfeeding, this drops to about 60 per cent after three months," she said.

"So we really want to make sure they get professional advice and information by someone qualified in that area."

The biggest hurdles for new mothers, she said, was "confusing advice and wanting to be the perfect mother and have the perfect baby".

Women needed to be supported by someone they trusted as they were often swamped with "influences from outside" including family, friends, the media, and information found online.

"They have this myriad of confusing advice and they're not sure which pathway to take," Ms Roberts said.

"So many mums have got high expectations around having this perfect baby, but all babies cry and have unsettled periods."

It was helpful for new parents to know, she said, what's "normal" and understand that a situation "will get better".

Ms Roberts said it was vital "just to keep getting that positive support to help them through the early stages of being a parent".

"Any time through their breastfeeding journey, I can work with them," she said.

"It's been shown that two out of 10 mums can get post-natal depression or anxiety in the first year of the baby's life.

"Having professional support has been shown to alleviate that risk."

Ms Roberts said post-natal depression or anxiety could affect a mother's bonding with their baby.

"It's a 24-hour-a-day job and they might just need that reassurance," she said.

"It's about having that professional advice and that's why we are here."

The lactation consultant service includes early detection and management of breastfeeding issues and follow-up as needed; culturally informed practice for indigenous, refugee and migrant populations; and linkage to other services for mothers and families.

For more information and appointments, phone Ruth Roberts on 0447 296 819

or via email at ruth.roberts@cqrdgp.com.au