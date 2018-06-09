'They never gave up': loss credit to lady Sea Eagles

Captain Lea Piccinelli scored the Sea Eagle's only goal for the game and quickly became a target for the Tiger's tough tackles.

Jessica Lamb

AFL: Coach and supporters agreed the score did not accurately represent this afternoon's face-off between the Whitsunday Sea Eagles and the Bakers Creek Tigers women's sides at the Whitsunday Sports Park.

Finishing with a "disappointing loss” against the rival side, the local ladies scored only 13 against the Tigers' 64; a loss in which coach Darren Jackson credited his team's "never-say-die attitude” heart.

"They never gave up, winning or losing all season the girls have always finished the games with the same enthusiasm as they started,” he said.

Imogen Davey and Alicia Glisson were other stand-out performances on the field as the team will move into third position on the ladder following the loss.

"For two quarters of football the ball was in our forward line 90 per cent of the time, so I don't think the scoreboard really reflected the game at the end of the day,” coach Jackson said.

For next week's away-game clash against the Mackay Saints, coach Jackson the team will be working hard on skills and fitness.

