'They persecuted me': Shop owners punch on over signage

A COAST business owner has fronted court after he punched on with the owner of a neighbouring shop over an ongoing signage squabble.

Michael Robert Oberg, 49, pleaded guilty at Noosa Magistrates Court this morning to commiting a public nuisance.

Police prosecutor Allison Johnstone said the "violent" dispute happened in full view of passing motorists and customers on Eumundi Noosa Rd at Noosaville about 10am on February 6.

"Police were called to attend a disturbance heard between neighbouring shop owners," Senior Constable Johnstone said.

"The disturbance led to the defendant acting in a violent manner by throwing punches and grabbing at the other party."

Oberg and the neighbouring business owner were issued a $391 infringement notice for disorderly behaviour.

Oberg, of Sunshine Beach, contested his fine, resulting in a summons being issued for him to attend court.

He said he had problems with the neighbouring shop owner for three years prior to the altercation.

"They have persecuted me and my customers, been rude, it's been a number of events that led up to this," Oberg said.

"On the date I was approached by the person next door and he told me that my signage was in his way.

"He proceeded to go and take it away."

Oberg said he was the one to call the police.

He told magistrate Haydn Stjernqvist that he sustained injuries in the fight and he should have taken a different course of action in the defence of his property.

Mr Stjernqvist said Oberg incurred an extra $100 penalty, on top of his fine, for electing to have the matter sent to court.

No conviction was recorded.