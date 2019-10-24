Anger as roaming dogs savage little girl’s cat

AN 11-year-old child with autism has been left devastated by the horrific death of her specially trained support cat, which was torn apart by a pack of unrestrained dogs.

Family members say a distraught Lilli Ehrlich has not spoken since she learned of her cat Kaiser's fate in Yarrimbah Drive, Nerang, on Saturday.

Lilli's stepmother Virginia Ehrlich said the attack had left the whole family heartbroken - and angry at the behaviour of pet owners who allow their animals to roam.

"There was a group of three dogs that saw Kaiser sitting on the fence and ran on to our property to chase him," Ms Ehrlich said.

"We had seen the group of dogs wandering the street before.

"They cornered Kaiser in the driveway (and then) over to the neighbour's house, where the chase continued over the road until they caught him and broke his neck."

Virginia Ehrlich with a picture of beloved cat, Kaiser, who was attacked and killed by a pack of three dogs. Picture: Jerad Williams.

A tearful Ms Ehrlich described how important the three-year-old cat had been to Lilli.

"She can get extremely stressed in social situations and can shut down, hence why she was attracted to animals,'' Ms Ehrlich said.

"Kaiser was her support cat. He had a special manner and amazing senses about when she was upset.

"He knew when to give her cuddles and supported her.

"We searched high and low for an animal that would meet her needs.

"When we found Kaiser, they were inseparable."

The incident was reported to police and council.

"I think the message is there are a lot of irresponsible pet owners out there happy to leave their animals run free," Ms Ehrlich said.

"I understand cats and dogs will be animals but people need to realise the consequences to the people hurt by these incidents.

"The owners should be fined."

Eleven year old Lilli Ehrlich with now deceased cat Kaiser.

According to neighbours, the three dogs had been seen roaming the street in recent months and they believed that at one point the pack had bailed up a child.

A city spokesman said an Animal Management inspector was sent immediately when notified of the attack.

According to records, the officer was on the scene within 20 minutes.

"After confirming a cat had been killed during the attack, an investigation was commenced," the spokesman said.

"At this time, inquiries are continuing."

The attack follows calls from Councillor Hermann Vorster last month for heavier fines for owners of dangerous animals. He wanted to impose the "most punitive fines in Queensland'' on dog owners whose pets were surrendered or destroyed after attacking children and other animals.