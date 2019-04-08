Queen to rock Aussie stadiums

Adam Lambert with Roger Taylor and Brian May. Picture: Supplied

Adam Lambert with Roger Taylor and Brian May. Picture: Supplied

QUEEN is preparing to rock Australia next year - and guitarist Brian May vows the show will be their most ambitious yet.

Their Rhapsody Tour will take in six Australian stadium concerts in early 2020.

It follows the success of last year's movie Bohemian Rhapsody, which raked in $55 million in Australia.

"There's a whole army of new fans who have come on board since the movie, beyond the people who were already there on the previous tours," promoter Paul Dainty said.

"Adam Lambert is the best frontman you could have without Freddie Mercury being around.

"This is a brand new show which they're designing now.

"The songs are designed to be played in a stadium and they don't scrimp on delivering a huge show.

"You know you're going to get a gigantic production."

Adam Lambert and Queen on stage. The band is about to start a US tour. Picture: Supplied

In a press release, Queen guitarist Brian May stated: "Our last tour featured our most ambitious production ever and got us our best notices ever - so we decided to rip it apart and get even more ambitious. Watch out, Australia."

This will be Queen and Lambert's third Australian tour, upsizing from arenas to stadiums.

They start a North American tour in July.

Lambert, who was discovered on American Idol, has been touring with the band since 2012.

Bass player John Deacon retired from music in 1997, while Freddie Mercury passed away in 1991.

Tickets go on sale next Monday from Ticketek, with a Telstra pre-sale starting on Wednesday.

Queen + Adam Lambert - Australian Tour 2020

Feb 13: Suncorp Stadium, Brisbane

Feb 15: ANZ Stadium, Sydney

Feb 19: AAMI Park, Melbourne

Feb 23: Optus Stadium, Perth

Feb 26: Adelaide Oval, Adelaide

Feb 29: Metricon Stadium, Gold Coast