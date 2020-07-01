Thief breaches COVID-19 public health order

An alleged truck thief has been charged with failing to comply with a COVID-19 public health direction not to enter Queensland without reasonable excuse. Photo: Scott Powick

An alleged truck thief has been charged with failing to comply with a COVID-19 public health direction not to enter Queensland without reasonable excuse. Photo: Scott Powick

A TRUCK thief was picked up in the Mackay region after breaching a COVID-19 public health order not to enter Queensland.

Allan Gannon appeared in Mackay Magistrates Court yesterday via video link from Capricornia Correctional Centre, where he has been since his bail bid was rejected.

He is charged with failing to comply with a COVID-19 public health direction not to enter Queensland without reasonable excuse, obstructing police, the theft of a prime mover and possessing two stolen trailers.

Police picked up Gannon at Farleigh on June 12 this year, however it remains unknown why he was in the state without permission.

During the case’s brief mention, the court heard there had been an “issue with a tracking device” during the bail application early this month.

Magistrate Bronwyn Hartigan said he could not release him from custody at this stage because he was an “unacceptable risk of failing to appear” and she had already refused bail.

“I think I’ll just plead guilty miss, to the … charges,” Gannon said when asked what he planned to do with his matter.

He entered pleas to all five offences and the case was listed for long plea at a later date.