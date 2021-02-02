Menu
A tipper truck was stolen for a business in Goorganga Plains on Monday night. Photo: Supplied
Crime

Thief cuts chain to steal truck south of Proserpine

Elyse Wurm
, elyse.wurm@news.com.au
2nd Feb 2021 6:30 PM
A thief cut through a chain and stole a tipper truck from a business south of Proserpine on Monday night.

Police said the break-in occurred between 6pm Monday and 6.30am Tuesday at a recreational business on Lascelles Ave at Goorganga Plains.

A white 1990 Mitsubishi tipper truck (registration number XQ 94JR) was stolen and there was a petrol-powered water pump in the tray at the time of the theft.

Buildings and caravans on the site were also forcefully entered and searched, and alcohol was also stolen.

Anyone with information about the current location of the stolen truck or the offence is encouraged to phone Policelink on 131 444.

Information can also be provided anonymously by phoning Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.

Whitsunday Times

