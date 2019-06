WHITSUNDAY police are appealing for help to track down the person who damaged a car parked at Cannonvale.

The silver Toyota coupe was damaged on June 22 between 1am and 8.30am.

According to police, the offender also stole the vehicle's number plates and rear view mirrors.

Anyone with information should contact Whitsunday police or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.