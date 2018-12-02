Menu
Police are looking to speak to the man pictured on the right in relation to the theft of a wheelchair at Federation Square. Picture: Victoria Police
Crime

Victim trapped in toilet as thief steals wheelchair

by Mark Buttler
2nd Dec 2018 3:34 PM

A thief in a Santa hat has stolen a wheelchair from a man at Federation Square.

The victim was left trapped in a toilet for an hour in the aftermath of the heartless theft, at 11am today.

Police said an unknown man had struck up conversation with the wheelchair's owner, a 54-year-old man from St Albans.

The owner then visited a toilet with the help of the man.

Police are looking to speak to the man pictured in relation to the theft of a wheelchair at Federation Square. Picture: Victoria Police
But, while the owner was inside, the unknown man stole the maroon wheelchair and headed east towards Batman Avenue.

It took an hour for passers-by to help the victim out of the toilet.

The offender is described as being of caucasian appearance and aged 20 to 24.

He was wearing a Santa hat, black jumper, camouflage pants and white runners.

Investigators have released images of a man they believe can assist with their inquiries.

Anyone with information can contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or visit the website www.crimestoppersvic.com.au

