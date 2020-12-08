Thief leaves unusual calling card in Bowen home

Bowen police are appealing for information after a home was broken into. Photo: Tom Weber

Bowen police are appealing for information after a home was broken into. Photo: Tom Weber

A THIEF left an unusual calling card in a Bowen home after they broke in and stole personal items.

Bowen Police officer-in-charge Craig Shepherd said one or more people broke into the Williams St property between 10am and 11.45am on Friday, December 4.

They got in through the back window and rummaged through the dining and lounge rooms.

Senior Sergeant Shepherd said they stole personal belongings from the main bedroom and after rummaging through underwear, they left a pair of undies on the bed.

More stories:

Dad to spend Christmas in jail after police find 215g weed

Ex-soldier fronts Bowen court over string of drug offences

IN COURT: Music teacher accused of molesting four boys

Anyone who may have seen anything suspicious at the time of the offence or has information that could help police is urged to phone Bowen Police on 4720 4555 or Policelink on 131 444.

More from Bowen Police:

A BOWEN man will face court after allegedly driving while more than four times the legal limit.

The 31-year-old man was pulled over by police on Bootooloo Rd about 2.10am on Saturday, December 5.

Police allege he returned a blood alcohol reading of 0.220.

He is scheduled to face Bowen Magistrates Court on December 15.