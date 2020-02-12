Thieves break into home, steal keys and car

THIEVES broke into a Cannonvale house and took off with the occupants’ car, on Saturday.

The offenders entered a home, in Nara Avenue, sometime between 2am and 3am, on Saturday, February 8, according to Whitsunday Police.

“The offenders have gone onto the second level of the property – onto the balcony – and entered through an unsecured sliding door,” Senior Sergeant Nathan Blain said.

“They have taken the car keys and then stolen the occupants’ car – a white Mazda Ute. However, police responding to the break and enter found the car shortly afterwards, abandoned, 100 metres down the road, on the Island Drive roundabout.

“The culprits had fled the scene, so the car was brought back to the Whitsunday Police Station for forensic examination, and then returned to the owners.”

Police are urging people to keep their homes and cars locked, at all times, and not be ‘complacent’.

“People should lock their properties when they are unattended, and also when they are sleeping at night,” Senior Sergeant Blain said.

If anyone has any information about the car theft, please call PoliceLink on 131444.