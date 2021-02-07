Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Crime

Thieves hit fatal crash victim’s home

Caitlan Charles
by and Caitlan Charles, Shayla Bulloch
7th Feb 2021 2:31 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

 

THE home of a woman who died in a fatal crash has been broken into overnight.

Jennifer Board.
Jennifer Board.

Police confirmed they are investigating a break and enter at a home in Currajong that the Townsville Bulletin understands was the home of Jennifer Board.

Jennifer died when a vehicle hit her motorbike while she was travelling on Ross River Road on Friday night.

It is understood the break in happened at about midnight.

Investigations into the break and enter and Jennifer's death are ongoing.

 

 

caitlan.charles@news.com.au

Originally published as Thieves hit fatal crash victim's home

More Stories

Show More
crime fatal crash jennifer board townsville

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        ‘NQ strap yourselves in, live music is back’

        Premium Content ‘NQ strap yourselves in, live music is back’

        Whats On NQ’s Rock’n Country music festival full line up released as tickets for the three-day event go on sale.

        Hotel quarantine crackdown as Qld records one new case

        Premium Content Hotel quarantine crackdown as Qld records one new case

        Health ‘Buddy’ system recommended to prevent COVID-19 escaping into community

        $24M upgrade to Ergon Energy substation fast tracked

        Premium Content $24M upgrade to Ergon Energy substation fast tracked

        Politics This project is expected to be finished in 2023.

        ‘Bung-eyed butch c---’: Bowen man hurls insults in DV fight

        Premium Content ‘Bung-eyed butch c---’: Bowen man hurls insults in DV fight

        Crime The magistrate brought him down to size, saying he should be ashamed to look in the...