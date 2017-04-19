Thieves prey on beached boats

FACEBOOK users were appalled to learn last week that one of the three boats left high and dry on Cannonvale Beach in the wake of Cyclone Debbie was looted.

Nathan Waters posted an update to the Whitsunday Chat Facebook group last week stating he was helping a friend to salvage a boat stuck in mangroves "only to find the electronics had been removed”.

Members of the Whitsunday community were sympathetic in response to the post.

Jodie Maree Ginger replied to the post with: "rotten b**tards! I'm sorry for your friends' second loss (after) Debbie”.

Maritime Safety Queensland has reported more than 80 boats had been either sunk or beached after Cyclone Debbie made landfall three weeks ago.

On Friday a large salvage truck attempted to reach the vessel in the mangroves but it became bogged in mud and had to be rescued by tractor.

Chair of the Environmental Recovery Group Cr Jan Clifford said the group had been busy consulting with State Government departments in relation to stranded vessels.

"There are several contractors in the area that will recover vessels and Insurance representatives are looking at boats on the foreshore and Cannonvale beach,” Cr Clifford said.