Thieves steal woman’s recyclables stash of bottles and cans

Brisbane thieves are stealing other peoples’ empties from inside their properties. PICTURE: BRENDAN RADKE

A GOODNA woman says thieves walked past expensive power tools to steal the empty bottles and cans she'd been saving up to exchange for cash.

Kerry said she'd now start storing her recyclables upstairs in her house after her collections have been stolen twice from underneath her property.

"They keep getting stolen before I get the chance to take them in," she said.

"I've been collecting for a bit over six months, and this is the second time it's happened."

As part of the Containers for Change scheme, eligible containers can be exchanged for 10 cents each when returned to a refund point.

Kerry said the first time it happened, she thought she "going a bit loopy".

"The first one they stole was a giant green garbage bin bag and it was full to the top," she said.

"And the other day, it was two large bin bags. I had three under the house and they took two of them. It was a decent amount."

On both occasions, the recyclables were stored under her house, with the thieves having to enter her property from the rear.

"They've come in and walked off with them while I was at work," she said.

"I've got power tools and a lawnmower under my house, but they didn't take any of that - they just took the recyclables. It's pretty sad these days when people just come into your house to steal your rubbish."

Kerry posted about the incident online and was stunned by the number of people who'd also had their recyclables stolen.

"It's happening a lot from what I've heard. Like, far out. I think it needs to be monitored, and if people are taking in too much, that's a bit suss," she said.

"I'll put them inside my house now."

Kerry said she'd have no problem if someone had taken her recyclables from outside her property on bin day.

"It's pretty sad that they have to resort to coming into people's properties. I wouldn't mind if they were out the front being bin chickens," she said.

"I think it's just another case of stealing."