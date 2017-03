A three metre silver tinny was stolen between 12am March 10 and 12am March 11.

WHITSUNDAY Police are calling for information on the theft of a three metre silver tinny.

The boat was moored in the mangroves north-west of the police station on Altmann Avenue when it was stolen between 12am on March 10 and 12am March 11.

The tinny had blue spray painted walls and a 15HP Johnson outboard.

Anyone with information should contact the station on 4948 8888 or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.