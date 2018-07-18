Thieves accidentally livestream robbery

A composite of supplied CCTV images obtained Wednesday, July 18, 2018 of two men Queensland Police want to speak to in relation to a theft at a property in Helensvale on the Gold Coast. Picture: AAP Image/Queensland Police.

A GROUP of thieves has unwittingly livestreamed themselves allegedly stealing and taking drugs on surveillance cameras they pilfered from a Gold Coast shop that were linked to the owner's phone.

Queensland Police today released vision of two men they want to speak to in relation to an alleged break and enter on Amazon Circuit in the suburb of Helensvale on June 30.

Four men allegedly broke into a shed on the property while it was under construction and took the cameras, solar panels and other items before leaving to consume drugs at another location, according to police. But what they didn't realise at the time was that their presence had set off an alert on the phone of its owner, a 37-year-old Mackay man, 1000km away. The property owner watched the break-in and robbery live as it was broadcast from surveillance devices mounted at the construction site.

"Surveillance cameras were stolen during the incident … all the while, live-streaming footage to the owner's mobile phone," a police statement read.

"It's alleged that around 4.20am, a group of four men had forced entry to a shed at the back of his property.

"The Mackay man viewed live footage, which was being uploaded in real-time via surveillance cameras mounted at the construction site, of the men allegedly stealing property such as; the surveillance cameras, solar panels and a modem, then relocating to another address where they allegedly consumed drugs."

An alleged break and enter was livestreamed to the owner's mobile phone. Picture: Queensland Police Service.

Police used the footage to nab a 29-year-old Gaven man and have charged him with several offences including stealing and entering a premise.

He is due to appear at the Southport Magistrates Court on Thursday. Police are yet to apprehend his three alleged accomplices although they have footage of two of the assailants but are yet to identify the fourth man.

The footage was livestreamed to the shop owner's mobile phone. Picture: Queensland Police Service.

Authorities are urging anyone who has information regarding the identities or whereabouts of the men wanted by police to contact them.

The first man is described as European in appearance, aged in his 30s, with short brown hair and fluorescent green "spacers" in his earlobes. It appears he has a diamond tattoo on his neck. He was wearing a white baseball cap, a dark blue long-sleeve jumper with "LA" emblazoned on the front with white letting and a red bag at the time of the incident, police said.

The second man is described as caucasian in appearance, aged in his 30s, lean build, with short brown hair and blue eyes. He was wearing a blue hooded jacket at the time of the incident.

Anyone with information should contact the Police Assistance line on 13 14 44 or Crimestoppers 1800 333 000.

Police allege two men shown in the footage appear to have been captured using drugs and stealing. Picture: Queensland Police Service

Unlucky. Picture: Queensland Police Service