Third contender in race for Division 4

Peter Lawton will run for the Division 4 seat in the upcoming Whitsunday Regional Council election. Image: Supplied

BUSINESS owner Peter Lawton has announced his intention to run for the Division 4 seat in the upcoming council election with hopes of making the most of the region’s diverse strengths.

Mr Lawton, who owns Lawto’s Barefoot Real Estate, is a long-time resident of the region and decided to put his hand up after seeing the work that previous councillor, Peter Ramage, had done for the area.

“When (Peter) decided he wasn’t going to contest the poll this year I thought it was an opportunity to try and emulate what he’s done,” he said.

“There’s a lot of work to be done, but if I get elected I’ll listen. I think that’s where you get your formulation on how to change things for the better.”

Mr Lawton has had a colourful career working on cattle and sheep properties and as a livestock auctioneer.

He has also volunteered at several events in the region and was a coach and referee for the rugby league side in Bowen.

He hoped his time spent “in the bush” would help him push for change in rural areas while also working with the wider Whitsunday region to benefit the whole community.

“The resources we have in our region are so diverse and rich, I can’t really understand why the region hasn’t performed a lot better than it could,” he said.

“We’ve got some of the best cane growers, the best cattle country out past Collinsville, two gold mines and the fishing coming up now in Proserpine and some of the best agricultural farms in Australia.

“Airlie Beach is a tourist mecca worldwide and Collinsville coal mine is also great asset.”

Mr Lawton described the Whitsundays as a “shire of riches” but believed the towns within the region had not reached their full potential.

“It’s got the resources, and to me it appears to be untapped, but if I get an opportunity to sit on meetings I’ll see what I can do,” he said.

“I don’t think I can change it overnight, but the foundation is there to make it a really strong region.”

Mr Lawton said one of the items on the top of his agenda would be improving roads and access, especially in the Collinsville area.

He said the current state of the roads had the potential to damage livestock and create barriers for those living and working in remote regions.

“I think roads out there are very important, and I’ve travelled those roads a lot and they certainly do need work,” he said.

“There’s probably over 1000km of roads and they probably need a little more maintenance.”

The Division 4 seat now includes all of Bogie, the entire Gumlu and Guthalungra localities as well as Collinsville and areas out to Mount Coolon.

Mr Lawton said that while it was a large division, he intended to visit several areas within the boundaries and hear concerns and queries from residents.

“To formulate a policy I’ve got to talk and listen to those people,” he said.

“I could have great ideas but go out there and talk to the people and it’s entirely different to what I think.

“I’m not going to change the world, I just have a few ideas that might change something and help somebody somewhere.

“My main thing is to listen and learn and try to help where I can.”

Mr Lawton will be running for the seat currently held by Nicola Grieger, who announced she would not be running for council again this year as she is expecting a baby.

Michelle Wright and Brett Murphy have also announced their intention to run for the Division 4 seat.