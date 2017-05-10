Third SUP Challenge is off and paddling

AND THEY'RE OFF: Competitors in the Whitsunday SUP challenge set off in the first downwind race Nara Inlet.

PADDLE BOARDING: For the third year running, competitive stand up paddle boarding has hit the Whitsundays with a strong fleet of eight boats and some 40-plus paddler's setting off to race on Sunday for the annual SUP Challenge.

Leaving Abell Point Marina, competitors have been hit with challenging weather conditions during their epic adventure but it hasn't stopped the competition.

Competitors have enjoyed paddling the Whitsunday islands while racing at the same time. A stoked crew of paddlers have already had two races, with more planned as the week continues.

A little rain has not dampened the spirits onboard the luxury Whitsunday Escape Charter vessels, which the paddle boarders travel on throughout the week.

The competitors are using Naish (WSC sponsor) Stand Up Paddling ONE 12'6” boards which have provided an easy and accessible platform for all paddlers to enjoy the social and competitive side of the trip, with some first time paddler's enjoying being a part of the racing up against seasoned paddlers.

Among a tonne of smiles and plenty of activities, it's quickly becoming a week that won't be forgotten.

There are still three races to go.

The SUP Challenge will also hold a social "come and try” day on Saturday.