Third time's a charm for mural

COMMUNITY: The mural to be painted at the back of the Bowen IGA is significant to the South-Sea Islander community, who's ancestors are represented in the mural. Jordan Gilliland

THEY say the 'third time's a charm' and the Bowen Mural Society is hoping that old adage rings true.

Brisbane artist Glen Gillard this week started work on a mural dedicated to the significant input the South Sea Islander community has made to the Bowen region.

It is the third time he has been commissioned to paint the mural and hopes are high this will be the last.

Originally located on the side of the Bowen IGA, the original mural was painted in 1997 and paid a homage to the Yasso and Womal families, two of the first to travel to the region.

It was repainted in 2007, however the mural was taken down and removed in 2017 due to the construction of the Target store.

Bowen Mural Society treasurer Marcia Land said the group was very relieved to see the mural make its way on to a wall once again.

"When the original mural had to go to make way for the Target construction, I won't lie, we were disappointed,” Mrs Land said.

"However the owner of the building, Michael McLean promised us that it would find its way to a wall and he has funded for it to be placed on the back of the IGA building.

"It really means a lot to the community here that this mural exists. It's about their history and the legacy that their ancestors left.”

Mr Gillard arrived in Bowen on Thursday to a large awaiting crowd, saying that he understood there was an air of importance to his work.

"Those families were the original people to support the sugar cane industry in North Queensland, and they had such a big impact on the region,” Mr Gillard said.

"I know that this artwork means a lot to these third and fourth generation families and I don't take the work lightly.”

The final product will reach a large 4m tall by 12m wide and will take Mr Gillard about four weeks to complete.

Bowen Mural Society secretary Heather Skinner said that it was another 'win for the local community'.

"Council will be removing a large section of shrubbery that sits currently in front of the planned mural location, so tourists visiting it will be able to view it in its entirety,” Mrs Skinner said.

"We hope to see this mural remain in its current location for many years to come.”