An RACQ CQ Rescue Helicopter is headed to a reef near Hamilton Island. Contributed

RACQ CQ Rescue have been tasked to their third search and rescue mission in 24 hours.

An RACQ CQ Rescue Spokesperson said the crew are headed to Ferry Reef near Hamilton Island.

There is no further information at this stage regarding the circumstances of the search and rescue, the spokesperson said.

The crew are preparing for take off at Mackay airport.