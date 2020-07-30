Menu
Third woman caught sneaking into Qld

Ellen Ransley
Ellen Ransley
30th Jul 2020

 

A third woman is under police investigation after returning to Queensland from Victoria and failing to declare her whereabouts.

Queensland Police have fined one woman and the other two who flew back to Brisbane from Melbourne via Sydney remain under police investigation.

It comes after two women tested positive to the coronavirus on Tuesday night after returning to Brisbane from Melbourne and Sydney, and continuing to work and socialise throughout the city's southside while infectious.

It is not the third woman who works at YMCA Chatswood Hill outside school hours care.

Queensland's Deputy Police Commissioner told ABC this morning that there were now three women, not two, involved in the criminal investigation.

"There was actually three involved not two, we have initiated action against one, the other two remain under investigation, and then there is another person who has tested positive for COVID," he said.

"So at the moment we have two people who have been to Melbourne and back that have tested positive, the other one is not yet positive, that person has had action initiated against them and the other two remain under investigation."

 

 



coronavirus covid-19 health queensland

