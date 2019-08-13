This ARIA nominated group is coming to the Whitsundays

JUSTICE CREW: The nationwide tour celebrates 10 years since the group first broke out on Australia's Got Talent.

JUSTICE CREW: The nationwide tour celebrates 10 years since the group first broke out on Australia's Got Talent.

GET ready to sing and dance as eight-time ARIA nominated music group Justice Crew take to the stage in Bowen as part of their national tour.

The tour marks the tenth anniversary since the group first captured the nation's hearts on Australia's Got Talent in 2009.

Their smash-hit single Que Sera broke ARIA chart records, becoming the first Australian act since 1983 to stay on top for nine weeks.

The band's multi-faceted stage show is world-renowned, opening for pop icons such as Janet Jackson, One Direction, Kesha and Pitbull.

Tour manager Kevin Alberts said that Bowen had been a location that the group had wanted to visit for many years.

"My first gig ever looking after the Justice Crew guys was a show in Proserpine in 2016," Mr Alberts said.

"You'd be surprised how many messages and comments we get from people in Bowen telling us that we should come to the area, so with the opportunity of a show between Townsville and Mackay we thought now was the time."

The show is known for its high energy, with singing, dancing and even gymnastics incorporated.

Mr Alberts said that although the concert might be more intimate, he doesn't expect the crowd to be any less energetic.

"We find that the smaller shows actually tend to be some of the most memorable," he said.

"The regional communities really get behind us and throw their support. We absolutely love it."

With a day off after the Bowen leg of the tour, the Justice Crew performers were excited to see the region.

"We've heard that Bowen has one of the best beaches in Australia, and some amazing fishing, so we're really looking forward to getting out and enjoying a day in the sun."

The concert will be held at Bowen PCYC on Saturday, September 28.

Tickets are available at https://www.ticketbooth.com.au/