ISLAND PARADISE: Expressions of interest for Elysian Retreat close today.
This could be your view... if you get in quick

Caitlan Charles
by
9th Aug 2019 6:00 AM
EXPRESSIONS of interest for the luxury Elysian Retreat close today.

The 10-villa resort, marketed by Knight Frank Rockhampton and JLL Hotels and Hospitality group, is just 15 minutes helicopter flight from the Whitsunday Airport and the Hamilton Island Resort.

Located on Long Island, the resort is in a secluded pocket of the Whitsundays, creating a private oasis for guests.

A multi-million dollar refurbishment of the back-of-house and guest amenities has just been completed.

The resort offers activities like kayaking, diving, snorkelling, helicopter and seaplane tours.

Interested parties have until 4pm August 9 to express their interest in the 32,300sq m property.

