This crime has reached a 'bad' level

A magistrate has condemned drink driving in Airlie Beach, telling a court the crime has reached a 'bad' level.

Magistrate James Morton was stunned to see the number of drink-driving cases to recently come through Proserpine Magistrates Court, including cases involving a crash.

Two 18-year-olds, Luke James Gilligan and Joe Ryan Wilson, both caused significant damage in Airlie Beach after drink-driving and crashing their cars.

"Drink-driving here is so bad, everybody does it in Airlie Beach," Mr Morton said.

"What's going on here?"

Further drink and drug driving cases in recent weeks involved the following the people:

Blake Norman Thomson, of Cannonvale, told the court he didn't usually drink and drive, after blowing 0.153 per cent while driving on Shute Harbour Rd to Proserpine on August 31.

Police prosecutor constable Sarah Rowe told the court Thomson had previously told police he he'd consumed an unknown amount of beer and Jägermeister and Agwa shots before getting behind the wheel.

Thomson was fined $1050 and disqualified from driving for nine months.

Peter Don Joseph O'Dwyer, 30, caught the attention of police when his front seat passenger was hanging outside the car while he was driving in Airlie Beach on August 28.

O'Dwyer told the court he was at the time because he needed to get supplies from the grocery store to finish off a barbecue he'd started to cook.

"I drove because I was the most sober and my friends were obviously drunk and one opened the door and was hanging out being an idiot," O'Dwyer said.

O'Dwyer was fined $600 and disqualified from driving for three months.