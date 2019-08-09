This home-grown product has hit the major supermarkets

Locals have known about it for years - but now this Mackay region product will be appearing on the supermarket shelves.

EUNGELLA has found its place on the supermarket shelves as Whitsunday Dairy Fresh announces a new partnership with Woolworths.

Second generation Eungella dairy farmer Peter Woodland said his milk bottles would appear in 11 milk aisle shelves across the Whitsunday and Mackay region starting this month.

Mr Woodland was born into dairy, with his parents establishing their upper Pioneer Valley farm during the golden era of the region's milk industry.

When Mr Woodland and his brother David were growing up, he said the valley was covered by more than 60 active dairy farms. Today there are only two left.

For the two brothers who run Whitsunday Dairy Fresh, making it to the supermarket shelves was a huge development for their business.

"Obviously having it on the shelves of Woolies is giving us access to a far greater range of customers than previously,” Mr Woodland said.

For shoppers, Mr Woodland said it offered them the opportunity to support their community at the checkout.

"There are a lot of people who want to support local industry,” he said

"It's about Mackay really.

"We can support each other. You can support a better community, and a more prosperous one.”

After the devastating effects of the supermarket milk price wars, which reduced home brand prices to $1 per litre milk, Mr Woodland said it was key for shoppers to buy locally.

"If you don't support local industry you're scuttling opportunities for your kids,” he said.

The process to get the region's milk on the shelves took a month of negotiations between the Woodland brothers and the supermarket giant, he said.

"They were interested in a local producer and we were interested in selling in their stores, ” Mr Woodland said.

Queensland Woolworths local sourcing manager Dan Cashin said the supermarket was confident shoppers would embrace the locally-produced brand.

"We know our customers love buying local brands and supporting local dairy farmers,” Mr Cashin said.

Mr Woodland's farm is one of 21 dairy properties to partner with Woolworths to supply almost 20 stores from Rockhampton to Airlie Beach.

The milk will appear with two labels, Whitsunday Dairy Fresh and Central Queensland Dairy Fresh, which are both part of the local farmer-owned CQ United Dairies brand.

"We're proud to partner with CQ United Dairies to offer our customers top quality locally-produced milk in our Whitsunday and central Queensland stores,” Mr Cashin said.

Whitsunday Dairy Fresh is available from:

Woolworths Airlie Beach Central

Woolworths Cannonvale

Woolworths Proserpine

Woolworths Andergrove

Woolworths Caneland Central

Woolworths Marian

Woolworths Mount Pleasant Centre

Woolworths Ooralea

Woolworths Rural View

Woolworths Sarina

Woolworths Walkerston

Central Queensland Dairy Fresh is available from:

Woolworths Allenstown

Woolworths Emerald

Woolworths Emerald East

Woolworths Gracemere

Woolworths North Rockhampton

Woolworths Northside Plaza

Woolworths Parkhurst

Woolworths Yeppoon