This insurance company could save you thousands

A NEW start-up insurance company is claiming to be able to dramatically slash home and content insurance in the Whitsunday region, with some households premiums falling thousands of dollars.

Brisbane-based Sure Insurance claims home and contents insurance premiums in Northern Queensland are at breaking point, with a number of people unable to afford insurance cover in cyclone and flood prone areas of the sunshine state.

Insurance premiums are considerably higher in North Queensland rising at a shocking 130 per cent between 2008 and 2018, compared to an average nation-wide 50 per cent rise increase, according to the Australian Competition and Consumer Commission.

This house and powerline in Airlie is left with damage during Cyclone Debbie. Alix Sweeney

Sure Insurance Managing Director Bradley Heath said that insurance was "almost out of reach for most and already out of reach for many."

"We're starting to see that there are people in the region who just can't afford to insure any more, and that's understandably quite traumatic to them," Mr Heath said.

"Insurance shouldn't be a luxury as it looks like it is becoming, and that's where we saw that there was a need for a fairer go for those in the north."

Sure Insurance, which is underwritten by global insurer Liberty Mutual Insurer, claims that the reduced premiums are due to asking more questions about the property under assessment.

"There are ways to reduce home insurance premiums, yet many people seem to be unaware of how it can be done," Mr Heath said.

"For example, consumers should be rewarded if they have undertaken mitigation measures such as putting cyclone shutters on their windows or upgrading their roof to modern building standards.

"What we're hearing is that these measures are being largely ignored by insurers which simply isn't fair. We had one customer that couldn't insure her house at all after Cyclone Yasi (9 years ago)."

Mr Heath said around 90 per cent of all insurance quotes from Sure Insurance will be cheaper than surrounding competitors such as Suncorp, RACQ and CBA, with some household premiums reducing dramatically.

"In our surveys across the Whitsunday insurance zone we would expect to be around 56 per cent cheaper on building insurance than the competition," he said.

"On an average $5000 yearly premium we would expect to see a decrease of around $2000 for home and contents insurance.

"The difference with us is that we're in North Queensland because we want to be here, not because we have to be."

Mr Heath said that the insurance company would focus solely on home and contents insurance for the time being, but wouldn't rule out business insurance in the future.

"If we're successful in this initial start-up, there is a possibility of moving into that area."