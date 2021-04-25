Menu
The Proserpine community commemorated ANZAC Day with a Dawn Service at the RSL. icture: Kirra Grimes
News

‘This is a day for reflection’: Proserpine pauses at dawn

Kirra Grimes
Kirra Grimes
25th Apr 2021 8:00 AM
“When you go home, tell them of us and say, for your tomorrow, we gave our today.”

These words, from British poet John Maxwell Edmonds, set the tone for Proserpine’s Anzac Day Dawn Service, where generations of military families gathered to pay their respects this morning.

About 300 people gathered outside the RSL for the ceremony, adapted this year because of construction works in town.

Proserpine State High School students were among those who took part in wreath laying to honour fallen soldiers.

As did Proserpine RSL’s patron, 99-year-old WWII veteran George Gnezdiloff.

The crowd was invited to sing both the Australian and New Zealand national anthems, with Shannon Lorraway leading a stirring rendition of the latter.

Guest speaker Pilot Officer Thales Calil of RAAF Base Townsville commemorated those who had died foreign conflicts, as well as those servicemen and women who continued to serve their country, including responding to natural disasters and COVID-19.

“This is a day for reflection and gratitude … to remember our mates and those who made the ultimate sacrifice so we could enjoy freedom and prosperity,” he said.

proserpine anzac day whitsunday anzac day 2021
Whitsunday Times

