Tammy Daley from Rockhampton and Sally Dorrstein from Sarina were some of the only female racers at the Don River Dash.

IN A sport traditionally dominated by men, two women took to the track in spectacular fashion at this weekend’s Don River Dash and encouraged young girls to also get behind the wheel.

Tammy Daley from Rockhampton and Sally Dorrstein from Sarina competed in yesterday morning’s race as one of the only female teams in the whole competition.

Both Daley and Dorrestein got into racing after working in their partner’s support crew.

“A lot of the races we go to, we’re the only women there,” Daley said.

However, despite being outnumbered, they said the racing community were incredibly supportive.

Proof of this came after the pair encountered mechanical difficulties and three broken belts during yesterday’s race.

Dorrstein said people would rush to help them get their vehicle ready for the next day’s racing.

“It’s a very inclusive community and it’s very family oriented,” she said.

“Everyone gets around in the afternoon and checks on each other and if someone is having some trouble them someone else might have a part and they might pass that on.

“Once you’re off the track it’s all hands on deck to help out.”

While the racing duo were among the only women that will take to the track this weekend, Dorrstein encouraged women, young and old, to give offroad racing a crack.

“This is absolutely a sport for women, 100 per cent,” she said.

“This is something that anyone can do.

“When I was out there, I was actually thinking ‘Gee, I would really love to see younger girls join the sport’,” she said.

“It would be awesome to get to a point where it wasn’t just ‘Oh, there’s two women in that race, isn’t that great’.”