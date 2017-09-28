'This is my new home'

ADDING COLOUR: New Hemingway's restaurant manager Arvid Noack is off to a flying start.

ADDING COLOUR: New Hemingway's restaurant manager Arvid Noack is off to a flying start. Jacob Wilson

TOP class and well travelled restaurant manager Arvid Noack has now made Hemingway's his second home.

Originally from Berlin, Mr Noack's passion for hospitality and fine dining has taken him all over the world, including Paris, Barcelona, Switzerland and all over Asia.

Mr Noack took on a long stint working across five star hotels, and later found his calling in Sydney working across smaller boutique style restaurants, reaping awards such as "Best European Restaurant in Sydney” and "Best New Restaurant”.

After being invited to Abell Point Marina to consider becoming the restaurant manager of Hemingway's, Mr Noack didn't have "one moment of doubt” that this was the job for him.

"I could see the potential of this place where we can project what we offer to guests in the marina and locals,” he said.

"This is a diamond that needs to be polished and I can see this place giving people more than what they expect.”

Mr Noack said guests could expect the Hemingway's team to take a "never say no” attitude and to go the extra mile.

"In hospitality, you spend so much time on the job so I treat it as my own place, like my second home,” he said.

"People should feel like they are being looked after and we want them to leave this place with a memory.

"We want to stand out from the crowd in Airlie Beach and be different.”