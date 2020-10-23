Menu
Politics

‘Priceless’: Former minister pokes fun at her LNP successor

by GREG STOLZ
23rd Oct 2020 12:22 PM
Former LNP Tourism Minister Jann Stuckey has taken to Facebook to poke fun at her successor over an embarrassing incident at a Gold Coast pre-polling booth.

Ms Stuckey resigned from Parliament in February after 16 years as the MP for Currumbin, claiming she was suffering mental health issues as a result of LNP bullying.

She later lashed out at the candidate parachuted in to replace her, barrister and young mum Laura Gerber, saying the party had wanted 'any skirt' to replace her.

 

Laura Gerber and campaign workers erecting a marquee, emblazoned with ‘Jann Stuckey MP’, at the Tugun pre-polling booth.
Ms Gerber narrowly won the by-election but Ms Stuckey's GP husband, Richard, is standing as an independent in next weekend's state election, putting Labor candidate Kaylee Campradt second on his how-to-vote-cards.

 

LNP candidate Laura Gerber. (AAP Image/Glenn Hunt)
Ms Stuckey, who angrily resigned from the LNP earlier this year, has posted a photo to Facebook of Ms Gerber and campaign workers erecting a marquee, emblazoned with 'Jann Stuckey MP', at the Tugun pre-polling booth.

"Well doesn't this take the cake?" the former MP wrote beneath the photo.

"Laura is happily erecting a marquee with my name on it at a pre-polling centre at Tugun this morning.

"I've seen a lot happen during election campaigns but this is priceless!"

 

Former Member of Parliament Jann Stuckey. Picture David Clark
Former Member of Parliament Jann Stuckey. Picture David Clark

 

One of Ms Stuckey's followers noted that it was 'nice' that Ms Campradt's campaign workers were giving Ms Gerber a hand to erect the marquee.

 

 

 

 

 

 

Originally published as 'This is priceless': Former minister pokes fun at her LNP successor

