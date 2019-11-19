'This is very rare': Spate of break-ins across Airlie Beach

Three people are helping police with their investigations after the alleged crime spree.

A SPATE of alleged break-ins and car thefts overnight on Monday have ended in three people from Townsville being detained.

Police claim properties were targeted between about 11pm and 1am, stealing cash and car keys, including a break-and-enter in Flame Tree Crt, Airlie Beach, and also a residence on Shute Harbour Rd, Airlie Beach.

Police located one vehicle shortly afterwards - a Volkswagen Amarok, left on a roundabout at the intersection of Waterson Way and Raintree Place - before the owner knew it had been stolen.

The other vehicle, a Nissan Micra, was found crashed, near Bowen, with three people allegedly located close by.

A third vehicle - a Mercedes - was almost stolen from a property in Moonlight Dve, Jubilee Pocket, but neighbours spotted the alleged offenders, who ran off.

Police believe they are all connected. They also found a Toyota Prado, stolen from Townsville, dumped in Airlie Beach.

Three people - two men and a juvenile girl - are in custody and are helping police with their enquiries. Investigations are ongoing and no charges have been laid.

Police said reports were still coming in from people whose cars had been broken into in Airlie Beach.

"This is very rare - it's not common for us, in Airlie Beach,” Senior Sergeant Nathan Blain said.

"Please be vigilant and keep an eye on your neighbours' properties and report any suspicious activity to the police.”

Call Policelink on 131 444 or 000 if it's an emergency.