This Nordzucker deal is 'bigger than us'

LOOKING FORWARD: Canegrowers Gary Lay, and his mum, Norma on their farm between Homebush and Oakenden.

GROWERS have the cane, but the ability to crush it rests with the Nordzucker deal.

For years, the Lay farm between Homebush and Oakenden has produced good cane.

Walking onto the farm is almost a lesson in the history of the sugarcane industry in the Mackay region: 100-year-old draft horse stables stand - in some parts in the original state - right next to massive farm machinery worth hundreds of thousands of dollars.

Such is the development and growth of the industry in this region. But it is the future Gary Lay, and his mum, Norma, are focused on.

"I don't think we have any choice but to take the Nordzucker deal,” Mr Lay said.

"If we want this industry to have a future - which most of us do - then we can see this is the only deal on the table, and the only way we have to go.”

The Lays have about 198ha of land under cane and they have about 130ha more under cattle. Like most, about 15 per cent of this year's crop - which is looking pretty good at this stage after optimal growing conditions - is plant cane.

"The weather has been perfect for growing,” Mrs Lay said.

"We have had that rain and then the heat and the cane is looking good as a result.”

But as anyone in the industry - or with a connection with it knows - that is only half the equation.

"The worry now is how the mills will go crushing it,” Mr Lay said.

"If we don't have the backing of Nordzucker then the mills won't be fixed. It's really that simple; and then it doesn't really matter how good the crop is ... if we cannot crush it.”

"Nothing can be done this year, except for what Mackay Sugar is doing in the maintenance season, but there can be no major improvements until we have Nordzucker with us,” Mrs Lay said.

For fourth-generation Gary, the farm stops with him, with no kids on the cards to inherit the farm, but he wants to see a future and he wants to be able to keep going for years to come.

"We have to look beyond what is in it for just us. This is bigger than that.

"This is about an entire industry. We have been here for almost 100 years. But we cannot keep looking back and what's happened and why we are in this situation.

"Now, we need to look to the future and there are new generations of growers out there who want to - and can - make a real go of this.”

