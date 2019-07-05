This supermarket initiative can save lives

AN AUTOMATED External Defibrillator (AED) has been installed in Woolworths Bowen last week as part of a program that ensures rural and regional communities receive first access to a nationwide defibrillator roll out.

The AED is designed to be used by anyone, with clear step-by-step voice instructions that can guide members of the public through the process easily.

Woolworths Bowen store manager Wade Stott said he was pleased to have a defibrillator installed in the store which everyone can have access to.

"You never know when a sudden cardiac arrest might strike and in the unfortunate event that it does, having the local community able to access this treatment, could help to save lives,” Mr Stott said.

"The best medical advice tells us that access to an AED early on can greatly increase the chance of survival.”

An estimated 20,000 Australians suffer a cardiac arrest outside a hospital every year.

The survival rate if you have a cardiac arrest outside of hospital is about 10 per cent.

It is hoped that the defibrillator will help save the life of someone who may experience one of these cardiac arrests.

The defibrillator installed at Woolworths Bowen is supplied by Winc, in partnership with Integrity Health & Safety, Australia's first indigenous provider of work health and safety products, which will also enable a positive social impact.