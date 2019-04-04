Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Ash Smith will be playing the Reef Gateway from 7pm on Saturday and Whitsunday Sailing Club from 2pm on Sunday.
Ash Smith will be playing the Reef Gateway from 7pm on Saturday and Whitsunday Sailing Club from 2pm on Sunday. Contributed
Whats On

This week's Whitsunday gig guide

4th Apr 2019 1:13 PM

THURSDAY

KC's Bar & Grill

Evan Daly - 7.30pm

FRIDAY

KC's Bar & Grill

Mudcats - 8.00pm

SATURDAY

Reef Gateway

Ash Smith - Lounge Bar - 7.00pm - 11.00pm

KC's Bar & Grill

Mudcats - from 1.00pm

Gettin Didgee With It from 8.00pm

Mantra Club Croc

Imogen Clarke - 5.30pm - 8.30pm

SUNDAY

Whitsunday Sailing Club

Ash Smith - 2pm - 5pm

KC's Bar & Grill

Gettin' Didgee With It from 1.00pm with Special Didgeridoo Competition

Pop Standen from 7.30pm

Reef Gateway Hotel

Kieran McCarthy - Sports Bar - Free Pool 2.30pm to 5.30pm

MONDAY

KC's Bar & Grill

Mike Duff from 7.30pm

TUESDAY

KC's Bar & Grill

Benny Fowler from 7.30pm

Wednesday

KC's Bar & Grill

Benny Fowler from 7.30pm

entertainment gig guide live music weekend what's on whitsundays
Whitsunday Times

Top Stories

    Airlie Beach Fight Night competitors muscle up

    premium_icon Airlie Beach Fight Night competitors muscle up

    Boxing Seventeen back-to-back fights to keep the crowd entertained.

    • 4th Apr 2019 4:00 PM
    Reef Festival embarks on a rebrand

    Reef Festival embarks on a rebrand

    News New name for popular festival.

    Meet the 71-year-old powerlifter dominating the gym

    premium_icon Meet the 71-year-old powerlifter dominating the gym

    Sport A great-grandmother is proving it's never too late to chase a PB.