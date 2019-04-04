This week's Whitsunday gig guide
THURSDAY
KC's Bar & Grill
Evan Daly - 7.30pm
FRIDAY
KC's Bar & Grill
Mudcats - 8.00pm
SATURDAY
Reef Gateway
Ash Smith - Lounge Bar - 7.00pm - 11.00pm
KC's Bar & Grill
Mudcats - from 1.00pm
Gettin Didgee With It from 8.00pm
Mantra Club Croc
Imogen Clarke - 5.30pm - 8.30pm
SUNDAY
Whitsunday Sailing Club
Ash Smith - 2pm - 5pm
KC's Bar & Grill
Gettin' Didgee With It from 1.00pm with Special Didgeridoo Competition
Pop Standen from 7.30pm
Reef Gateway Hotel
Kieran McCarthy - Sports Bar - Free Pool 2.30pm to 5.30pm
MONDAY
KC's Bar & Grill
Mike Duff from 7.30pm
TUESDAY
KC's Bar & Grill
Benny Fowler from 7.30pm
Wednesday
KC's Bar & Grill
Benny Fowler from 7.30pm