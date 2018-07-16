Meghan’s dad planning to fly to the UK

Thomas Markle has been very vocal in the media since Prince Harry and Meghan’s wedding. Picture: ITV

THOMAS Markle is considering flying to England in an attempt to make peace with his duchess daughter Meghan.

The 73-year-old claims he is ready to travel from Mexico to London after almost two months without contact, The Sun reports.

He fears he has been frozen out after a paparazzi picture scandal ahead of her wedding in May to Prince Harry, 33, which he missed due to heart problems.

But he is desperate to see 36-year-old Meghan amid concerns over the "pressure" she faces in her new role.

"If I chose in a month, or couple of months, to go to En­g­land - I want to see my daughter. I'm thinking about it," Thomas told The Sun.

"I don't care whether she is p***ed off at me or not."

He added: "I'm not going to wave flags and make a fool of my­self. I'd find a hotel room and try to reach them."

Thomas with Meghan when she was a child. Picture: Supplied/ Instagram

The news comes a day after Thomas made a heartfelt plea to former Suits actress Meghan in The Sun On Sunday - telling her: "I love you and want to talk to you. Pick up the phone."

He also insisted that she was "terrified" in her new role.

"I see it in her eyes, I see it in her face and I see it in her smile. I've seen her smile for years. I know her smile. I don't like the one I'm seeing now," Thomas said. "This one isn't even a stage smile - this is a pained smile. That might be just having a couple of bad days. I don't know. It really worries me. I think she's under too much pressure.

"There's a high price to pay to be married to that family."

In his latest interview, Thomas vowed to fly to Britain without a royal appointment if the wall of silence from Kensington Palace continues.

"It's sad that it's got to this point. I'm sorry it's come to this. Yes, some of it is my fault. But I've already made it clear that I'm paying for this for the rest of my life," he told the publication.

The retired lighting direc­tor also made it clear he wanted to meet with the royal family.

"I still want to meet the Queen. If she'll meet Donald Trump, why not me?" Thomas asked.

"I'd like to be treated by the royal family like Meghan's father. I should be regarded with the respect of any other father of the bride."

Kensington Palace dec­lined to comment.

This story originally appeared in The Sun and is republished here with permission.