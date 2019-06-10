Thompson's ace effort

DRIVING ALONG: Paul Gray tees off at Proserpine Golf Club on Saturday.

PROSERPINE GOLF: The highlight of Thursday's men's stableford played in overcast, windy and cool conditions, was a hole in one on number nine by Mark Thompson.

It's always hard to come back from these great shots and alas Mark could only manage 11th place overall.

Winner on the day was Trevor Paroz with 42 points, from runner-up Paul Nicol, 38 points on a countback.

It is rumoured that one has bought some new clubs and the other is getting lessons.

In third place was Barry Mortimer and fourth was Sam Deicke, both on 38.

Other place getters were Peter Krause, Glenn McKerley, Nic Langevad and Perri Simpson, 37, followed by five on 36.

These were Joe Taylor, Chris Brett, Mark Thompson, Gavin Kerwand and Warren Deighton.

The pin shots went to Zac Dowde on hole two, Mark (the Ace) Thompson on nine, Karl Wolzak 13 and Lew Tuck on 16.

There were no winners in the two-shot club.

On Saturday both men and ladies played a single stableford for Master Butchers Whitsunday trophy.

Sixty-three men and 17 ladies took part in the day, which was the first qualifying round of the Handiskins.

The men's winner in division A was Scott Grigg with 41 points from Larry Muller on 39.

The B grade division was won by Jim Dowell, 41 from Ken Lovett, 38.

The place getters were Scott Lee, Rod Wecker, Russell Brauer and Rob Smith, 37, Theunis Venter 36, Mick Leo, Gary Scotford, Sam Deicke, Ross Richards and Peter Krause all on 35, Michael Cragg, 34 and Lance Lloyd 33.

The pin shots went to Mat Bower on two, Nick Watson, nine, David Bower 13 and Zac Dowde on 16.

The ladies' winner was Noelene Spurway on 35 points, from runner-up Paula McQuat on 34.

The place getters were Lyn Muller, Tiina Randmae and Trish McNeill.

Trish also took nearest the pin on nine.

The Wednesday Ladies Monthly Medal, played on June 5, was won by Elspeth Scotford, with net 70, from Mandy Patterson and Pauline Redpath both net 72.

The place getters were Paula McQuat, Tiina Randmae and Kath Borer.

The pin shots went to Pauline Redpath on 16 and Mandy Patterson on 13 and two. Mandy also had least putts, 28.

Next Saturday is a stableford.

On Saturday, June 29 a charity day for Breast Cancer Awareness will be held. "Love Your Sister” day will be a three-ball ambrose, where beginners will be welcome.