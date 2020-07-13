Menu
Chris Hemsworth was spotted holidaying at Rainbow Beach. Picture: Facebook
Thor’s in town! Chris Hemsworth spotted at the beach

Laura Pettigrew
13th Jul 2020 12:45 PM
Beachgoers have had the surprise of a lifetime when they spotted Aussie megastar Chris Hemsworth enjoying a relaxed day at Rainbow Beach.

The Hollywood actor known for his role as Thor was spotted checking out the range of ice-creams from a local ice truck business on Monday morning.

One new virus case as Coast woman returns from US

Thor production schedule under the hammer

The Ice Man posted a photo of Hemsworth in front of its yellow ice truck about 11:30am expressing his excitement.

Thor v Iceman New Marvel movie What a legend. #bestjobintheworld #rainbowbeachrockreport #rainbowbeach...

Posted by The Ice Man on Sunday, 12 July 2020

Facebook users were excited by the spotting of Thor himself and joked it could be the inspiration for a new Marvel movie.

"This is brilliant. New marketing shot right there. Thor v iceman … when even Thor can't cool the kids down, iceman can!," one woman wrote.

"Rubbing shoulders with the rich and famous! I like it," another posted.

Hemsworth is regularly spotted in Byron Bay, where he recently built his family's mega-mansion.

The Ice Man services campgrounds and the beach at Teewah and Inskip recreation areas including Double Island Point, The Lagoon and Rainbow Beach and sells ice, firewood, ice-cream, bread, milk and cold drinks.

