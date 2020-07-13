'No excuse': Thousands busted speeding in school zones

RACQ has put drivers on notice to abide by school zone speed limits as classes resume.

RACQ has revealed more than 6000 drivers were fined over two years for speeding through school zones in the central police district.

According to Department of Transport and Main Roads data, provided to RACQ, 38,930 Queenslanders were busted driving too fast in a school zone during 2018 and 2019.

A total 6263 speeding fines were dished out in the central police region, which includes the Sunshine Coast, Gympie, Gladstone, Rockhampton and Mackay.

RACQ spokeswoman Renee Smith said of those fined, more than 23,000 were exceeding the limit by 13km/h or more.

Ms Smith said reduced speed limits were enforced at schools for adults' and children's safety.

Ms Smith reminded drivers school zones were back in effect from Monday, July 13 and to keep to 40km/h on weekdays between 7-9am and 2-4pm, or as signed.

"Roads around schools are always high-risk and busy areas, with students walking and riding or being dropped off and picked up by their parents.

"So, it's incredibly disappointing to see such a high number of drivers risking lives by going too fast near schools."

"Children can be unpredictable and lack the spatial awareness we have as adults. So, it's crucial motorists slow down, are alert and ready for anything," she said.

"There's really no excuse for speeding through school zones and police will be out checking speeds, so don't risk a fine or worse, a crash."