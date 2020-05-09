Thousands of cyclists putting themselves at risk

NEW data has revealed thousands of cyclists are risking their lives, prompting an urgent safety warning from the state's peak motoring body.

RACQ is reminding riders of the importance of wearing a helmet after infringement data provided to them by the Government revealed about 5000 cyclists were fine for failing to wear a helmet in the last two years.

RACQ Head of Technical and Safety Policy Steve Spalding said it was a timely reminder for cyclists to put safety first, as an increased amount of people turned to riding bikes as a form of transport after the COVID-19 social distancing rules set in.

RACQ is urging cyclists to put on their helmets before they go for a ride.

"Riding a bike is a great way to exercise and get out of the house during the current crisis, but it's critical cyclists are putting safety first," Mr Spalding said.

"Wearing a helmet is the most important step cyclists can take to protect their safety and unfortunately it's the rule they're breaking most often.

"A severe head injury can have lifelong effects and a good quality bicycle helmet can either prevent or reduce those injuries.

"Research shows wearing a helmet can halve the number of serious head injuries experienced by cyclists in Queensland."

Those caught riding without a helmet can cop a fine of $133.

Be sure to put on your helmet or you could be handed a $133 fine.

Mr Spalding said 294 Queensland cyclists were also fined for riding at night without the required lights operating and visible.

"165 people were caught riding with no brakes, bell, horn or similar warning device," he said.

"If you have recently just taken up cycling, it's important you familiarise yourself with the rules and safety requirements for riding a bike."