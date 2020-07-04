Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Queensland Police are gearing up for a big protester presence in Brisbane’s CBD, as another Black Lives Matter rally gets underway.
Queensland Police are gearing up for a big protester presence in Brisbane’s CBD, as another Black Lives Matter rally gets underway.
News

Thousands expected at Black Lives Matter protest

Domanii Cameron
by and Domanii Cameron, Danielle O’Neal and Cloe Read
4th Jul 2020 1:16 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

ONE of the state's top police officers says Queensland Police are is expecting "fairly big protest activity" as people rally for Black Lives Matter in Brisbane on Saturday.

A few hundred people have already gathered in King George Square in Brisbane's CBD for the protest. Police are expecting up to 4000 people to attend today.

The rally, which is expected to march to Musgrave Park, was organised for justice for over 430 Aboriginal deaths in police custody since 1991.

Protesters gather for the Black Lives Matter protest in Brisbane's CBD.
Protesters gather for the Black Lives Matter protest in Brisbane's CBD.

"We were all born equal so we should be treated equally," protester Hannah Thompson said.

Deputy Commissioner Steve Gollschewski saying officers would work with activists.

"In the past we've had some fairly big protest activity," he said.

"We try to work with them.

"What we'll do is make a judgement … they'll look at the circumstances and take the appropriate action."

Police watch on as Black Lives Matter activists protest in Brisbane last month. Picture: AAP Image/Darren England
Police watch on as Black Lives Matter activists protest in Brisbane last month. Picture: AAP Image/Darren England

Queensland Police had earlier issued a statement hoping to discourage people from protesting.

"People are urged not to attend large-scale protests," A Queensland Police spokeswoman said.

"If people do attend, they are urged to ensure they comply with the Chief Health Officer's directions in relation to COVID-19."

Health Minister Steven Miles said yesterday Queenslanders should not be attending protests as it was a risk.

 

Originally published as Thousands expected at BLM Brisbane protest

black lives matter protest

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        SES crews join search for missing man

        premium_icon SES crews join search for missing man

        News Robert Boettiger, 42, was last seen in Finch Hatton on June 24.

        NAME AND SHAME: Bowen’s drink and drug drivers face court

        premium_icon NAME AND SHAME: Bowen’s drink and drug drivers face court

        News From going to get camping supplies to rushing to the hospital, here’s why offenders...

        How the Victorian COVID spike could affect Bowen growers

        premium_icon How the Victorian COVID spike could affect Bowen growers

        Rural The picking season is well under way as growers prepare to confront more challenges...

        Anglo flags ongoing combustion risk at Grosvenor mine

        premium_icon Anglo flags ongoing combustion risk at Grosvenor mine

        News Second blast believed to have occurred only a month after the Grosvenor...