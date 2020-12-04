Menu
Thousands exposed to infected woman

by Ally Foster
4th Dec 2020 6:16 AM

 

Thousands of people in Sydney may have been exposed to COVID-19 after an infected woman travelled on a dozen different trains and light rail services.

NSW Premier Gladys Berejiklian announced yesterday that a woman who works at a Sydney hotel complex that quarantines returned travellers had tested positive to COVID-19.

The woman travelled on the train from Minto to Lidcombe and Central and on the light rail from Central to Darling Harbour on multiple occasions while potentially infectious, sparking concerns thousands of others could have been exposed to the virus.

The case has sparked a testing blitz of hotel staff at the Ibis hotel in Darling Harbour and Novotel. Anyone living in the Minto area has also been urged to come forward for testing.

It is too early to tell how the woman caught the virus and whether or not it was from a returned traveller.

Ms Berejiklian said the situation was "very serious" and she "won't hesitate to act" if the situation requires NSW's restrictions to change.

