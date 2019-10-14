Thousands flock to Cup where fashionistas strut their stuff

Fashions on the Field winners: Luna Land, (Millinery), Amber Greenhalgh (Classic Lady), Trudy Bryer (Lady of the Day), Madlin Spruce (Contemporary Lady) and Tamara Henry and Jordan Gilliland (Couple) at the Bowen Cup on Saturday.

Fashions on the Field winners: Luna Land, (Millinery), Amber Greenhalgh (Classic Lady), Trudy Bryer (Lady of the Day), Madlin Spruce (Contemporary Lady) and Tamara Henry and Jordan Gilliland (Couple) at the Bowen Cup on Saturday. Monique Preston

THERE was plenty of action both on and off the track as about 4000 people flocked to this year's Bowen Cup.

Gorgeous dresses and headwear were on show as women of Bowen and surrounds took the opportunity to don their raceday finest.

The competition was tough in the Fashions on the Field but with Mackay's Trudy Bryer prevailed, taking out the Lady of the Day title wearing a Fame and Partners dress, teamed with millinery made especially to match her outfit.

Ms Bryer is no stranger to accolades when it comes to fashion on the field.

She said this was her 25th win at a Queensland race meet since 2015.

"(I like) putting the outfit together and wearing it for the first time,” she said.

In other fashion awards, Proserpine's Madlin Spruce was named Contemporary Lady, while Proserpine's Amber Greenhalgh took out the Classic Lady award.

The Millinery winner was Bowen's Luna Land, while Bowen couple Tamara Henry and Jordan Gilliland took the accolade in the Fashionable Couple competition.

Bowen Turf Club president Stephen Daley was pleased with how the race day went.

"It's been a successful day,” he said.

"There was a huge crowd. I think we might have beaten last year's (numbers).”

Club secretary Emily Harvey was pleased with the number of horse nominations in the five races, with competitors coming from all over North Queensland.

She was also happy with how the Fashions on the Field competition went as it was the first time it had been run by the club itself in many years.

"It was quite impressive,” she said.

"And the categories were good. They provided diversity.”