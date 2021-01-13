Menu
Northern Territory school and preschool students will each be given $150 to help with back-to-school costs. Picture: Supplied
News

Thousands of Aussies to get $150 bonus

by Emily Cosenza
13th Jan 2021 1:52 PM

Northern Territory students from preschool to Year 12 will each be given a cash boost to help cover costs as they head back to school.

The Territory government is issuing $150 for all students from government and non-government schools and preschools to go towards educational items or services at the school.

This includes buying uniforms, stationery, school photos, educational resources or to cover the costs of excursions.

Students can put the money towards school supplies like stationery. GENERIC PIC
Children in transition to Year 12 can access the subsidy in Term 1, and it must be used by the end of the term.

For preschoolers, the $150 payment is available throughout the year but is only valid until the end of the first term in which they first enrol.

Education Minister Lauren Moss said the payment scheme was important to the equation of future generations.

"When you invest in children, you invest in the future of the Northern Territory which is why we're offering every Territory kid $150 towards school expenses," she said.

Preschool students will also benefit from the Territory subsidy. Picture: iStock
"The Territory Labor Government has a long history of investing in children, and investing in education including reinstating 156 more teachers in our classrooms than there were in 2016."

The subsidy is redeemed through the child's school.

Students in the NT will head back to school in the first week of February.

For more information about the Back to School Payment Scheme policy, contact your child's school or visit www.education.nt.gov.au.

Originally published as Thousands of Aussies to get $150 bonus

