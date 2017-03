Two louvres and 20 classroom windows were smashed at Bowen High school last night.

CLEANERS arrived at a Bowen State High School this morning to the sight of thousands of dollars of damage with 20 classroom windows smashed and two damaged louvres.

Bowen police are on the look out for a young female group seen on Argyle Park Road between 12.30am and 2am.

Anyone who was in the area during these times or who has seen the group should contact Bowen Police Station on 4761 3500.