Thousands pledged to upgrade Bowen sporting park

Horses in the final straight in the 2017 Whitsunday Cup at Ben Bolt Park. Photo: Contributed

A BOWEN sporting facility could be upgraded under an election pledge announced by the LNP.

Burdekin incumbent Dale Last announced the LNP had committed $150,000 to spend on upgrading the caretaker and clubhouse facilities at Ben Bolt Park if the party won the upcoming election.

Mr Last said the commitment recognised the contribution of volunteers to sport in Bowen and the importance of a stronger community spirit.

“Whether it’s junior sport on the weekend or games against rivals from other towns and cities, we want to support the Bowen teams,” Mr Last said.

“There are so many people that put such a huge effort into sport here and if we can make that task a little easier then everyone wins.

“Bowen has had more than its fair share of trying times with Cyclone Debbie and now the coronavirus pandemic but, through all of that, one thing that is very obvious is that this is a town with an amazing community spirit and it’s a spirit that should be supported.”

Mr Last said the funding would be used to upgrade the canteen area at the clubhouse and caretaker’s property.

“We know that, along with sponsorship, revenue from games is a key aspect of funding for local sport,” he said.

“If improving the clubhouse means locals and visitors stay a little longer and spend a little more, then that helps our local clubs from seniors right through to juniors.

“The LNP wants to see families making Bowen home and sport is something that can not only attract families but also keep them in town and that is a definite positive for businesses and the economy in general.”