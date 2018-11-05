Thousands raised for pink ribbon breakfast

MORE than 70 people dug deep into their pockets to raise $7200 for breast cancer research on October 28.

The Jo Mcgregor Pink Ribbon Breakfast was held for the second year at the newly refurbished Hanger Bar and Cafe at Shute Harbour.

Mrs McGregor has a strong family history of the disease, and is vigilant with routine mammograms every year.

She was diagnosed with the rare and genetic metaplastic breast cancer in September 2017, just 17 days after a clear mammogram report.

The funds raised will be donated directly to Breast Cancer Network Australia, formally known as Breast Cancer Australia.

"Going through treatment, I can appreciate how much Breast Cancer Australia help patients like me,” Mrs McGregor said.

"You're not considered as in remission until you're five years cancer free,” Mrs McGregor said.

Mrs McGregor has been blown away by the generosity of the Whitsunday community.

"Airport manager Lee Holloway catered for most of the food, and everyone has been so giving and generous.”

A total of $11,000 in auction items and lucky door prizes had been donated by local businesses for the occasion, with expert auctioneer from Ray White, Stephanie Bacon, upselling to the crowd.

CQ Adventure Flights surprised everyone when they parked their YAK52 plane on the runway, and announced they would offer one lucky door prize winner a flight, there and then.

That lucky winner was Amy Keyte.

"She was so excited, it was something she had always wanted to do. We couldn't believe it when they just landed the plane and walked into the breakfast and offered that,” Mrs McGregor said.

T-shirts made for the occasion with the slogan "girls support girls” were worn by attendees, and one young girl told Mrs McGregor it was the "prettiest T-shirt in my whole wardrobe.”

Mrs McGregor held a pink ribbon breakfast last year, which raised $5000.

"I wanted to be bigger this year, and hopefully we can bigger again next year,” she said.

"Whether you're five or 60, you can still have that gene running through your body.

"The more money we raise for research, the closer we are to finding a cure.”

Mrs McGregor raised most of the funds in three days, walking the streets, reaching out to local businesses.

No business turned her away or said they did not wish to donate.

"It shows me if you can do that in three days, imagine we can all do as a whole,” she said.

To donate, please visit https://fundraise.nbcf.org. au/fundraisers/leeholloway.