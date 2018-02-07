Thousands raised in memory of Dick

MEMORIAL FUNDRASIER: Allan Gravelle, Carmel McCracken, Wayne Handley, Ken Todd and Lisa Milne handing over funds raised at the annual Dick Todd Memorial Bowls Day.

IT HAS been seven years since Dick Todd graced the Proserpine Bowls Club with a laugh and song after playing a game.

But after losing his battle with cancer, the "larrikin'' still has his memory commemorated once a year in a fundraising initiative for the Proserpine Hospital Auxiliary.

Dick spent some time in care at the hospital.

Last November Proserpine Bowls Club hosted 65 people for the annual Dick Todd Memorial Bowls Day and raised $2300.10, the most ever raised to date, to be donated Proserpine Hospital Auxiliary.

The memorial day was the seventh time the bowls club has organised an event to raise money to support local health services in memory of the life of a local Whitsunday community- minded man.

Dick's brother Ken Todd said his brother had always towered over him with his 6'4 stature and was always up for a good time.

"Originally there were four of us; just my sister Pam and myself are left.

"My brother's daughter still lives in Proserpine and I think she is pretty stoked her dad is still being remembered.

"She got a little emotional and said 'he's up there watching us'.

"Not everyone at the day were bowlers, some of them are just members of the public who knew Dick.”

The bowls club charged $15 for a game and sausage sizzle and made $952 in raffles.

Donations were made by the Whitsunday Lions Club and Proserpine Lionesses as well as the Proserpine Bowls Club itself.

"Thank you to all the sponsors, Whitsunday Lions, Proserpine Lionesses, all the helpers on the day and everyone who attended as well,” Ken said.

Dick Todd moved to Proserpine in 1981. He worked at the RACQ garage before working in water resources at the Proserpine Dam and eventually becoming a funeral director.

On January 30, Proserpine Lionesses, Whitsunday Lions and Proserpine Bowls Club all donated funds to support the Proserpine Hospital Auxiliary.

Mackay Hospital and Health Service wrote on its Facebook page: "Thank you to everyone who supported the day - it will go a long way to making hospital stays more comfortable for our community.”