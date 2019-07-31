RESTORED: Reason behind mass power outage

More than 13,000 people are without power in the Whitsunday Region.

More than 13,000 people are without power in the Whitsunday Region.

UPDATE: An unlikely culprit is behind the widespread blackout that affected more than thousands of residents across the Whitsundays.

Ergon Energy communications advisor Emma Oliveri said it appeared that a piece of wire from a bird's nest at the substation was the likely cause of the outage.

She said it wasn't uncommon for wildlife, such as birds, bats, possums and snakes to cause power outages.

It was initially thought that more than 13,000 customers were affected by the 1.35pm outage, but that number has been revised down to 8780.

Power was restored to 3500 customers within eight minutes, and all customers had power back by 2.30pm.

Ergon's network protection system operates like the safety switch in your home, but on a much grander scale.

Ms Oliveri said it was triggered when it sensed something was wrong, such as contact from an animal.

"If there's no network damage and it's safe to re-engerise, we can restoire supply promptly be reclosing circut breakers," she said.

"If there is damage to the network, it takes longer because crews have to find and fix it before we can safely restore supply."

EARLIER: Power has been restored to more than 13,000 people, who experienced a widespread blackout on Wednesday about 1.35pm.

Customers were without power for about an hour, with people back online just after 2.30pm.

EARLIER: More than 13,000 people are affected by a widespread blackout in the Whitsunday region, with reports that people as far south as Mackay were left in the dark.

Ergon Energy communications advisor Emma Oliveri said investigations into the cause were still ongoing,

Ms Oliveri said power would be restored shortly.

INITIAL: Thousands of Whitsunday residents are without power.

Ergon Energy has reported a major outage, and investigations are underway to determine the cause.

The outage happened about 1.35pm on Wednesday.

Ergon Energy communications advisor Emma Oliveri said Ergon was unable to provide exact numbers of the people affected, but areas without power included Cannonvale, Airlie Beach, Bloomsbury, Calen and Bowen.

Ms Oliveri said Ergon were working to fix the outage as quickly as possible.